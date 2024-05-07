OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

OneMain has raised its dividend by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. OneMain has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OneMain to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

NYSE OMF opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Securities downgraded OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

