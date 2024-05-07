TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

X has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price target on shares of TMX Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.88.

Shares of X stock opened at C$37.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.83. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$28.23 and a 1 year high of C$37.59.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

