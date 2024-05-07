Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on June 7th

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sylvania Platinum Price Performance

Sylvania Platinum stock opened at GBX 71.89 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.30. Sylvania Platinum has a 12 month low of GBX 47.05 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 91 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.06 million, a PE ratio of 1,380.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Insider Transactions at Sylvania Platinum

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Eileen Carr purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,688.44). Insiders own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

Featured Articles

