NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $4.13

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $4.43. NIO shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 20,848,991 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in NIO by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after buying an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 245,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NIO by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,055,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after buying an additional 134,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in NIO by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

