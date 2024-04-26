RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their market perform rating on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RBB. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of RBB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.14. 7,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,959. The company has a market cap of $337.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $33,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 519,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,591.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 35,977 shares of company stock worth $624,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

