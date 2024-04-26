Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.75.

Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.32 on Tuesday. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 3.21.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$26.75 million for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petrus Resources will post 0.079403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

