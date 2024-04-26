Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.75.
Petrus Resources Price Performance
Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.32 on Tuesday. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 3.21.
Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$26.75 million for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petrus Resources will post 0.079403 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement
About Petrus Resources
Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petrus Resources
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.