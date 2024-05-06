GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$59.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GFL. National Bankshares raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.89.

