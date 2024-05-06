Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Get Standex International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SXI

Standex International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Standex International stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.64. 47,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International has a twelve month low of $128.27 and a twelve month high of $184.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.50. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.06 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at $732,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at $732,186.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Standex International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,690,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Standex International by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.