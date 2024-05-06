O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $13.49. 677,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,568. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. O-I Glass has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 135,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 539,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $4,911,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

