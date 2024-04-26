Studio City International (MSC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.25 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%.

Studio City International Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:MSC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

