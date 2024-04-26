Markel Group (MKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Markel Group to post earnings of $18.50 per share for the quarter.
Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. On average, analysts expect Markel Group to post $80 EPS for the current fiscal year and $99 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Markel Group Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE MKL traded down $11.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,439.63. 5,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,484.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,444.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Markel Group has a 12-month low of $1,272.43 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.70.
In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
Markel Group Company Profile
Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
