Kura Oncology (KURA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 1.7 %

KURA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. 52,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,161. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KURA shares. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Oncology news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,867 shares of company stock worth $104,433 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

