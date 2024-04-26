Bailard Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. 506,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,959. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

