Steven Madden (SHOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Steven Madden has set its FY24 guidance at $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 116,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,921. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steven Madden news, EVP Lisa Keith sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $100,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,268.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock worth $2,464,841 over the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. StockNews.com raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

