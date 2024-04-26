Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. 21,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,368. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,264,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,102,954.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,264,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,102,954.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $26,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,227.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $258,509. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.