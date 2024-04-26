Visa (NYSE:V) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $276.51. 497,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $507.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.32 and its 200-day moving average is $264.05. Visa has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.58.
View Our Latest Research Report on V
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.