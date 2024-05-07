Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 53,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 164,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 586,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. 43,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

