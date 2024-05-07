Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,676 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. 1,925,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,326. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

