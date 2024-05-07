ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,260 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.76.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59. The company has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $97.42 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

