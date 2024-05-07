Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3,339.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,867,000 after buying an additional 791,799 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,394,000 after buying an additional 569,534 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,966,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,957,000 after acquiring an additional 515,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $728,113,000 after acquiring an additional 428,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total transaction of $65,794,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,230,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,070,761,254.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.58, for a total transaction of $65,794,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,230,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,070,761,254.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 872,088 shares of company stock worth $395,452,118. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.53. 973,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $469.07 and a 200 day moving average of $438.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

