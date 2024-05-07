Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 501,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.95 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.