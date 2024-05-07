Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $54,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.99. 368,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.18. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

