Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 194 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,116. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average of $194.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

