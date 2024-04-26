Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 42,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,782. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98.
Several research firms have commented on RARE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
