electroCore (ECOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 201.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect electroCore to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

electroCore stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 9,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,722. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. electroCore has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

