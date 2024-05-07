7,720 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cameco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after purchasing an additional 428,310 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 40.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 156.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.