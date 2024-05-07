Ontrak (OTRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Ontrak to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 657.19% and a negative net margin of 219.10%. On average, analysts expect Ontrak to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OTRK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 195,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.50.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

