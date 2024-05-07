J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

JJSF traded up $18.61 on Tuesday, reaching $156.51. The company had a trading volume of 52,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $133.23 and a 1 year high of $177.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.53%.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

About J&J Snack Foods

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.