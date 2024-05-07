Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE NWN opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

