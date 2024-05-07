Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Artivion updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Artivion Trading Up 13.7 %

Artivion stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 217,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,812. The firm has a market cap of $986.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.66. Artivion has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $31,967.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $31,967.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,426.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $44,511.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

