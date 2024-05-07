Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.160–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. 29,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.54. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

