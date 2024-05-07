Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 261,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,914. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

