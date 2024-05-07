Griffon (GFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Griffon to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $69.02. 22,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,737. Griffon has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80.

Griffon Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

In other Griffon news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Griffon from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

See Also

