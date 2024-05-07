Bruce Norman Johnson Purchases 1,200 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Norman Johnson bought 1,200 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,340.00.

Martinrea International Trading Up 2.5 %

TSE:MRE traded up C$0.29 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,361. The firm has a market cap of C$920.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$15.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2317757 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

MRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

