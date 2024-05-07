Bruce Norman Johnson Purchases 1,200 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Norman Johnson bought 1,200 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,340.00.
Martinrea International Trading Up 2.5 %
TSE:MRE traded up C$0.29 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,361. The firm has a market cap of C$920.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. Martinrea International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$15.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2317757 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.
Martinrea International Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
