Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.96. 782,970 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.47.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

