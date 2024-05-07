Pineapple Energy (PEGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Pineapple Energy to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.
Pineapple Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ PEGY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 254,907,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,138,057. Pineapple Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
About Pineapple Energy
