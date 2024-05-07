Pineapple Energy (PEGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Pineapple Energy to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Pineapple Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ PEGY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 254,907,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,138,057. Pineapple Energy has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

