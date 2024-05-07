Humacyte (HUMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Humacyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 665,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,819. The firm has a market cap of $563.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.27. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

