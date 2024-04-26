California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,895 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of DuPont de Nemours worth $65,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,266,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 704,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after purchasing an additional 58,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Get Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.