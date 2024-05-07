Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.0 million-$416.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.8 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS.
Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 888,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,634. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Integra LifeSciences
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Integra LifeSciences
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Penny Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.