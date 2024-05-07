Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells 7,752 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 189,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $108.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

