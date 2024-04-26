The St. Joe Company (JOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 13th

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

St. Joe has raised its dividend by an average of 84.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

St. Joe stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $167,524.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,327,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,453,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $396,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,228,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,735,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $167,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,327,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,453,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,800 shares of company stock worth $5,780,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

