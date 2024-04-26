Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.