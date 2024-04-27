1,684 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Allstate by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ALL opened at $170.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.14. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $176.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

