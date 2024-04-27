9,630 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,044,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after purchasing an additional 272,042 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,081 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,164,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

