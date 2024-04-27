Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWR stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.