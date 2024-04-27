Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $824,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

