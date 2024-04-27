Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

