Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after purchasing an additional 442,593 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SentinelOne by 9.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,390,000 after purchasing an additional 584,079 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at $48,303,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in SentinelOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,885,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 118,276 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $61,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $61,089.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at $28,632,518.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,833 shares of company stock worth $7,717,085. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $21.56 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on S shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Read Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.