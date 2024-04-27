Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,681,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 222,825 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 196,296 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,246,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $177.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.25. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,715 shares of company stock worth $5,865,882 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

