Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $112.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $88.81 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average of $135.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

